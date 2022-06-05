European Union has developed plan to abandon Russian gas - EU Commissioner Breton

The European Union plans to increase liquefied gas purchases in the United States and Qatar, as well as expand green energy capacity.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.ua.

"We will have to get rid of Russian gas and restore our autonomy as soon as possible, because Vladimir Putin does not like the European project. He uses gas to divide us, he has done everything for many years to divide Europe," he said.

In 2021, about 45% of EU natural gas imports came from Russia. If the Kremlin ever suspends these supplies to France, Thierry Breton says, the country is "ready" for it.

"We have developed a plan with my teams to be able to respond to this. ... We import 155 billion cubic meters a year from Russia," he added.

According to him, the new plan will include "50 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas imports from the United States or Qatar, an additional 10 billion from existing pipelines, acceleration of offshore wind turbines and photovoltaic panels amounting to 25 billion cubic meters."

Restarting coal-fired power plants is also an option under consideration.

