War in Ukraine caused panic in Europe, - Erdogan

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused panic among European countries. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to members of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Hurriyet.

"While our country has been successfully dealing with illegal migration from Syria for 11 years, we are witnessing panic in Europe due to the Ukrainian-Russian crisis," Erdogan said in a speech.

The Turkish head of state added that he prayed that the world would get out of the crisis as soon as possible, which was caused by the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

