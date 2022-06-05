Austria offers intermediate stage for Ukraine before joining EU

An intermediate stage for Ukraine should be proposed between cooperation and accession to the European Union. That she had time to reach European standards.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Reuters.

In particular, Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer proposed the creation of a so-called "preparatory space" for Ukraine to meet EU standards similar to the European Economic Area and the European Free Trade Agreement.

"We are united by one goal, we all want a strong, independent and economically successful Ukraine. It is currently fighting for its political and territorial survival. All our efforts are primarily aimed at ending Russia's aggressive war. At this stage, rapid accession to the EU in any case can not be an urgent problem," said Negammer.

He stressed that in the current debate on Ukraine's membership in the EU it is necessary to get rid of emotions, as a quick accession is unrealistic.

"We need to create a European preparatory space that will step by step strengthen cooperation with the EU and better adapt to European standards," Negammer added.