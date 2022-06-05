Ambassador Melnyk complains of lack of communication with Burbock - no meeting since beginning of war

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk complained that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock has not found time to meet with him.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to Bild.

"I would very much like the German chief diplomat to find time for the ambassador of Ukraine. Nothing will replace a confidential conversation," Melnyk said.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Burbock is in constant contact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. At the same time, other ministers do not act in a strict hierarchical manner. In particular, the Ministers of Economy, Finance, Defense, Transport and Education of Germany have already met with Melnyk.

Read more: "This is slap in face to Ukraine and Ukrainian people", - Ambassador of Ukraine on ban on Ukrainian symbols at events on May 8-9 in Berlin