Russian propagandist Sladkov confirmed liquidation of Russian Army General Kutuzov

Russian propagandist Aleksandr Sladkov confirmed information about the liquidation of Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov in the Donbass.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of propagandist.

The message notes: "Too bad, he was a good man. He came out of the Airborne Forces. We were friends when he was a regimental commander.

On the one hand, the general again led people into the attack. As if colonels were not enough (majors, captains, sergeants...). On the other hand, Roman was a commander like everyone else, even if he was higher in rank.

