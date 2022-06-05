Russia is directly responsible for any deficits in international grain trade - Borrell

Russia, which unleashed an unprovoked war against Ukraine, bears full responsibility for the shortage of grain on the international market and the related threats to global food security.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated on Sunday in Twitter by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"Invader wars should not be allowed. The EU sanctions are directed against Russia's ability to continue this war. They are not aimed against wheat. Agricultural products and their transportation are completely excluded from the sanctions. Russia's constant blockade of Ukrainian ports prevents the export of tons of grain, such as are now blocked in Ukraine, which is one of the world's main producers of them," the report said.

Borrell emphasized that it is Russia that is "directly responsible for any shortages in the international grain trade, and instead of stopping its aggression, it actively tries to shift the responsibility for the food crisis to international sanctions. This is disinformation."

"The EU will continue to show its full solidarity with countries around the world in dealing with the consequences of the war. President Putin needs to stop the war against Ukraine. Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored. This is in the interest of the entire international community. We stand together with Ukraine," Borrell stressed.

Wars of aggression cannot be permitted. EU sanctions target Russia’s capacity to continue with the war. They do not target wheat. Agriculture products and their transport are explicitly excluded. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/BHF9eSDVz8 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 5, 2022

