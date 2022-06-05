In Donbass, 7 attacks were repelled during June 5, 4 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles, helicopter and drone were destroyed, - JFO staff press center

The Joint Forces grouping continues to conduct a defensive operation in a defined area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress cervice of JFO.

The report notes: "Along the entire defense strip, the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, rocket and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupiers shelled more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 41 civilian objects, including: 33 residential buildings, a hospital, a water pipeline, a feed mill, a machine-building plant, and an agricultural enterprise. Seven civilians were killed as a result of the shelling. The details of the dead and wounded are being clarified.

Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping repelled 7 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues in two locations.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 5 enemy attacks have been repulsed. 44 units of racist equipment and 3 air targets were destroyed - press center of Join Forces Task Force

Our brave soldiers are inflicting manpower and equipment damage on the Russian invaders.

Over the past 24 hours servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 4 tanks; 3 artillery systems; 8 armored fighting vehicles; 3 units of automotive equipment.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the invasion of Russian occupants!"

Read more: Occupiers fired on Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Lysychansk districts from Tochka-U, - General Staff