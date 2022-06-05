About 60% of Zaporizhzhya region territory is temporarily occupied by Russians, - Head of RMA Starukh

During a working trip to Zaporizhzhya, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the current situation in the region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the site of President.

Among other things, the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported that Russian troops temporarily occupied almost 60% of the region's territory, with fighting continuing in parts of the region. According to him, 77 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region are de-energized because of the fighting. The enemy destroyed 2,701 objects of infrastructure, of which almost 700 have been restored so far.

Humanitarian hubs have been established in Zaporizhzhya to receive residents of the temporarily occupied territories and settlements where hostilities continue.

"For the last 15 days, the largest number of people come from the Kherson region. They also come from Mariupol," said the head of the RMA.