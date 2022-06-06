Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31,250 people, 211 aircraft, 176 helicopters, 1,386 tanks, and 3,400 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.06 are approximately:
personnel - about 31250 (+100) persons were liquidated,
tanks - 1386 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3400 (+8) units,
artillery systems - 690 (+4) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 207 (+0) units,
air defense means - 96 (+1) units,
aircraft - 211 (+1) units,
helicopters - 176 (+1) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 551 (+3),
cruise missiles - 125 (+3),
ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2395 (+35) units,
special equipment - 53 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovaynsk direction. The data are being clarified," the statement said.