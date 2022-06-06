More than 1.5 billion UAH were collected through UNITED24 platform for country restoration - Zelensky

Thanks to the platform UNITED24 for 4 weeks managed to collect more than 1.5 billion UAH for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in Telegram, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Thank to the Ukraine national soccer team, the participants of the Save Ukraine - #StopWar charity telethon, the charity auction in Washington and all those who join the initiative. Every contribution matters for the Victory of Ukraine", he wrote.

The President urged everyone to join UNITED24. And reminded that donations can be made in one click on the site u24.gov.ua.

