On Friday, June 4, the head of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall arrived in Russia, where he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an attempt to negotiate grain supplies. Western journalists argue that the visit only played to the Kremlin's advantage because it could cause controversy over a unified view of the Russian Armed Forces' invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, a number of African countries are ambivalent about the West's position because of the Russian-Ukrainian war and sanctions against the Kremlin, since they depend on supplies of not only food, but also weapons from Moscow. The situation is also aggravated by a severe drought, which could provoke famine on the continent.

Hassan Hannenge, director of the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies, warns that African countries are unlikely to hesitate to buy grain supplied by Russia because they do not care about the origin of the food.

"It's not a dilemma. Africans don't care where their food comes from, and if anyone is going to moralize about it, they're wrong. The need for food is so acute that it's not something they need to discuss," the expert said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation attempted to sell stolen grain to Egypt. For this purpose, 27 thousand tons of grain were loaded on the ship "Sailor Pozinich" in Crimea. However, Egypt refused to buy it. According to CNN, a Russian dry cargo ship was spotted in the Syrian port of Latakia. It is likely that there was Ukrainian grain stolen by the occupants on board the vessel.