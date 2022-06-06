Zelensky and Johnson discussed new defense package, work on security guarantees and ways to unlock ports
The President of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.
Zelensky reported about it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"He held talks with Boris Johnson. He informed him about the situation at the front. He received confirmation of a new enhanced package of defense support. They raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees.