Latvia banned Russian channels until end of war and return of Crimea to Ukraine

The National Council on Electronic Media of Latvia has decided to ban the broadcasting of the last 80 TV channels from Russia, which could still be watched in the Baltic country.

The decision takes effect on June 9 and will remain in effect until Russia ends the war and hands over occupied Crimea to Ukraine.

Broadcasting of all Russian channels was banned based on the new legislation. It stipulates that programs registered in a country that threatens the independence and territorial integrity of another country cannot operate in Latvia.

The first decision to block Russian channels, including entertainment, was made by the Latvian National Council on Electronic Media in early March. Global Media, which rebroadcasts these TV channels in Latvia, has filed a lawsuit. And he decided to temporarily return to the Latvian air a number of Russian entertainment channels. The court explained its decision by the fact that it is unclear how entertainment channels threaten Latvia's national security.

The National Council appealed the decision to a higher court. On May 26, the Seimas in its final reading passed amendments to the Law on Electronic Media, which give the National Council on Electronic Media the right to restrict foreign programs if they are made in countries that threaten the sovereignty of other countries.