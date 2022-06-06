European companies have almost doubled their Russian oil supplies since end of February, -The Independent

European companies have almost doubled Russian oil supplies since the beginning of Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All this is happening against the background of desperate attempts by EU leaders to completely oust Russia from the European oil and gas market.

This was reported by The Independent, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

It refers to a new analysis of shipping data from Refinitiv conducted by the anti-corruption group Global Witness. This analysis shows how rapidly the three major European shipping countries - Greece, Cyprus, and Malta - have increased the volume of Russian oil transportation around the world, taking advantage of large jumps in tariffs on tanker cargo.

Analysts note that the oil embargo should be first and foremost an embargo. In fact, the latest EU sanctions package allows Russian oil to continue to enter Europe via pipelines through Hungary, and companies from Greece, Malta, and Cyprus are able to continue supplying Russian oil to non-EU countries.

To close this gap, the EU must strongly oppose lobbying by all Member States with vested interests in the Russian oil trade and put a ban on shipping at the heart of the united European sanctions policy.