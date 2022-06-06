Commander of Svoboda Battalion Kuzyk on situation in Severodonetsk. VIDEO

Commander of the Svoboda Battalion, Captain of the National Guard of Ukraine Petro Kuzyk spoke about the fighting in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"The enemy has a certain advantage in artillery, the number of tanks, and possibly the number of people, and is actively using this advantage. Constantly attacking shelling destroying houses, our fortifications. We have to constantly maneuver," Kuzyk said.

According to him, the situation is extremely difficult in Severodonetsk, there are fierce street fights.

"There have been attempts to counterattack somewhere successful, somewhere not very successful. They are also under constant pressure. Some units were forced to withdraw for a quarter, and some units maintained their positions, including ours. But it's all in very difficult conditions, very scary, but reminiscent of "Counter-Strike". Strategically, we are waiting for reinforcements, especially to close the problem in artillery. From their side, some incomprehensible assaults, as we call the "meat" of the infantry. We are constantly destroying them, they are already throwing new and new reserves. According to our data, more reserves have been raised," the commander of the Svoboda battalion added.

At the same time, according to the captain, the dynamics of the battle is very high and the situation changes several times a day.

"We are literally fighting for every house, for every street. Sometimes one day we can move a quarter, one day we can be thrown a quarter. This is constantly going on and will continue to be so. If our side is interested in keeping it, then, in addition to counting on the stability of the infantry, we still need enough forces and means here - tanks, artillery," he concluded.

