Turkey and Russia have reached preliminary agreement on maritime corridor for export of Ukrainian grain from Odesa - Bloomberg

Kyiv did not take part in negotiations between Istanbul and Moscow on Ukrainian grain exports.

Bloomberg reported about it with reference to people familiar with the discussions, Censor.NET informs.

Earlier, the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered military assistance for demining off the coast of Odessa and escorting grain ships. At the same time, Ukraine has not yet approved the plan, due to the risk that lifting the coast's defenses could leave a vital port open to Russian attack.

Turkey hopes that the approval of the preliminary proposal by the United Nations (UN) can ease security concerns. It is expected that on Wednesday, June 8, the parties will discuss the plan during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Ankara. It is unclear whether Ukraine will send a representative.

"Commenting in advance on the agreement, Russia seeks to shift responsibility to Ukraine for the disruption of supplies," said Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka. "But the fact remains that Russia and Russia alone created the food crisis artificially."

The preliminary plan, proposed by Russia and Turkey, will allow demining of the area near Odesa and should ensure the safe exit of ships from the Black Sea under the auspices of the UN. Turkey aims to set up a cargo monitoring and coordination center in Istanbul. According to the interlocutors, Ukraine did not take a direct part in the talks.

In addition, Russia is demanding the possibility of inspecting ships bound for Ukraine for weapons, but Kyiv rejects such conditions.

Economic truth notes that the day before, Turkey said that "in the coming days" is waiting for a decision on grain exports from Ukraine by sea, but even after the agreement will take about 5 weeks to begin the operation. Erdogan's spokesman also noted that it would take another 3-5 weeks to begin a maritime humanitarian operation once the agreement is reached.

