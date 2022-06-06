More than 2,5 thousand Ukrainian fighters from "Azovstal" are in Russian captivity, - Zelensky

More than 2,500 Ukrainian Azovstal fighters are in Russian captivity. Their release is handled by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, it is unprofitable for the Russian side to torture our Azovstal defenders because they have become "public prisoners."

The President also noted that he does not take seriously the statements of the Russian authorities and representatives of the "DPR" about the future of our fighters, because in this way they are trying to promote this.

