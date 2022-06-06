Zelensky on granting Nevzorov Ukrainian citizenship: "If we can shake Russia, we must do so"

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russian journalist and former State Duma deputy Oleksandr Nevzorov had applied for Ukrainian citizenship.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"I know that he wanted to relinquish Russian citizenship because he supports Ukraine. We talked about it, he is on the lists," the head of state said.

Zelensky explained that Ukraine must make efforts to destabilize the situation in Russia.

"If we can shake Russia, we must do it. I believe that this is our weapon, too - people of any nationality who support Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, he did not explain whether Nevzorov had received Russian citizenship.

