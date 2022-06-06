At least 60% of Ukrainians need psychological support because of war, - Zelenska

The First Lady states that, according to the Ministry of Health, at least 60% of Ukrainians need psychological support due to Russian aggression.

Olena Zelenska wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, due to the Russian aggression, 40,000 cases of death or injury of Ukrainian citizens are known. 3 million people are in the temporarily occupied territories. More than 8 million people became internally displaced and 6 million Ukrainians were forced to go abroad.

The First Lady stressed that 44% of Ukrainians are separated from their families, and 50% of Ukrainians assess their psychological state as very stressful.

"All these are direct indications for psychological help. According to the Ministry of Health, at least 60% of Ukrainians need it now," Zelenska said.

"Psychologists say that this war, even after our victory, will" play out "on the psyche for at least the next seven to ten years. If we reduce this time or alleviate the consequences, it will be another great victory that we must achieve - for the sake of our people who have gone through so much, "added the first lady.