They try to push us to result unfavorable for Ukraine, - Zelensky about "peace plan"
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"I do not have any negotiations on any plans (in particular, a peace plan, which is being discussed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. - Ed.), Such negotiations are at zero today. Of course, we all want to push us a little bit to a result that is definitely not beneficial for us, because we are not asked yet, but beneficial for those or other parties that have their own interests. Again, different: both financial and political," the head of state explained.
According to Zelensky, war-related fatigue in the world community is growing.
"People want a result for themselves, and you and I need a result - for us... So, the structure of resolving the issue of this war with a positive result (for Ukraine. - Ed.) I did not discuss with them," said the president.