Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm 06.06.2022.

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm 06.06.2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"103 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. The situation has not changed much.

In the northern direction in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy holds separate units of the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District. Also, in the Bryansk region, in the immediate vicinity of the state border with our state, there are enemy artillery units.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to fight in the border areas north of the city of Kharkiv. Enemy repair and restoration units are working to restore the destroyed railway bridge over the Oskil River near the Kupyansk-Vuzlovy railway station.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting defensive battles in order to restrain the advance of units of the Defense Forces to the State Border and to maintain control over the Belgorod-Kupyansk highway. In the areas of Shestakove, Peremoha and Bayrak settlements he carried out remote mining of areas.

In the Sloviansk direction, it is preparing to resume assault operations in order to improve the tactical situation. To make up for the losses suffered by the group of troops, it trains personnel in the territory of the Russian Federation. Our units successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovhenke. Inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers. The enemy retreated.

Measures to restore the combat capability of the occupation units are underway in the Donetsk direction. At some training grounds, measures were taken to combat coordination of enemy motorized infantry and tank units, supplemented by mobilized personnel.

The enemy's main efforts are focused on trying to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk and blockade our troops in the area of ​​the village of Lysychansk. Our soldiers are thwarting the enemy's attempts to take control of the Bakhmut-Severodonetsk highway.

In the Lyman direction, in order to destroy fortifications, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at our units in the Tetyanivka and Pyskunivka districts. Inflicted a missile strike on Mykolaivka.

Our soldiers keep control in the city of Severodonetsk, fighting continues in the eastern part of the city. They repulsed the enemy's assault in the direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronovo.

In the Bakhmut direction, in order to support the actions of units, the enemy fires from artillery and jet artillery, mortars areas of the settlements of Berestove, Fedorivka and Myronivka. He struck by Ka-52 helicopters near Rotiv.

In order to reconnoiter the routes of advance and clarify the positions of our troops, the enemy uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups operating in the area of ​​Bilohorivka.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy did not wage active hostilities. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Volodymyrivka, Malynivka, and Shcherbakiv.

The enemy strengthened the grouping of troops by force to the battalion tactical group in the Zaporizhia direction. In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. Prepares for the intensification of hostilities.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.