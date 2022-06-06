Ukrainians should not relax, because situation can return in very unpredictable way - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advises people not to relax, because there is a war going on and the situation can unfold quite unexpectedly.

He said this in an interview with journalists, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I would like people to understand that war can be everywhere, because if there is a breakthrough in Donbass, it will be very difficult for us. Where can it go next? If it goes to the south of our state, there will be constant missile strikes on the center of Ukraine as well, on all of our strategic enterprises. All of this is happening for a reason. And there could be any return to those territories that were occupied somewhere," Zelensky said.

He stressed that we do not know what we can expect from those people who cannot be trusted (the Russian leadership).

