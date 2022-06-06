English can get status of business communication language in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the government is discussing granting English the status of a language of business communication in Ukraine.

"English may get the status of the business communication language in Ukraine. We discussed this possibility at a government meeting",- wrote Shmyhal in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, now the Cabinet of Ministers is working on a corresponding legislative initiative.

"English today is used in business communication throughout the civilized world, so granting it such a status in Ukraine would promote business development, attract investment and accelerate Ukraine's European integration," the prime minister added.

Shmyhal noted that the relevant ministries have been tasked to develop proposals and draw up the relevant documents.

