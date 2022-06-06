Ukraine is not ready to consider grain exports through Belarus, - Zelensky

During a meeting with journalists, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is not ready to consider the issue of grain exports through Belarus.

"As for the Belarusians, this information is open. We were offered to go through Belarus by rail. Yes. We understand even the volume. We understand what it was offered to us for. We are not yet ready to follow this format and help our "friendly" neighbors," said the Head of State.

As reported, Russian President Putin called "bluff" the report that Russia interferes with the export of grain from Ukraine, provoking a food crisis, and indicated possible export options. In particular, the easiest and cheapest option, he believes, is via Belarus.