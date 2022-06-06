Russia sends lot of "cannon fodder," slowing victory over it - Danilov

Russia is apparently willing to sacrifice its troops for minor territorial gains, so it has become more difficult for Ukraine to hold positions.

As reports Цензор.НЕТ, with reference to UNIAN,Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to him, Western partners have already played a crucial role in containing Russia's initial blitzkrieg.

Danilov also expressed confidence that the influx of longer-range and larger-caliber weapons would continue until Ukraine defeated Russia.

Read more: We don't have weak air defense, it simply can't keep up with that number of missiles which is let out by Russia, - Danilov

"Russia is a big country in terms of size, and it has a lot of this cannon fodder being sent here. And this process (of defeating Russia), it cannot be very fast," Danilov said.

He also added that "he is more than confident that we will get our territories back."

Read more: Danilov and Brink discussed assistance to Ukraine. PHOTO