By attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked UN values - Michel

European Council President Charles Michel states that by attacking Ukraine, Russia has not only attacked one country, it has attacked the values of the United Nations.

"The Kremlin may forbid the use of the word 'war.' But that doesn't change the heartbreaking reality. Thousands of dead Ukrainian women, children and men, atrocities, rapes, countless Ukrainian cities bombed to ashes. This is a war, a barbaric war started by a permanent member of this Council," he said Monday in New York, speaking on the sidelines of a Security Council meeting, reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax Ukraine.

Addressing the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Michel assured that the EU "will continue to support Ukraine and your people and will continue to press Russia, to confront Russia with the truth. Russia attacked one country, one nation - Ukraine. But Russia has also attacked the values and principles of this house - human dignity, tolerance, multilateral cooperation and international law.

These are our common values, the foundation of this house. Therefore, it is not a war against one nation, it is a war against everything we have built in the last generations after World War II," the President of the European Council is convinced.

At the same time, he assured that the EU's commitment to UN principles is unwavering. "The EU is a reliable, committed and respected partner, and we will continue to cooperate to build a safer, freer and more prosperous world," Michel stressed.

Read more: UN commissioners are going to Ukraine according to "first-hand" data on violations in war