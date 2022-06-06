British Conservatives vote of confidence in Johnson - he stays on position

Conservative deputies voted in closed session on a vote of no confidence in Johnson. There were not enough votes for his resignation

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by ВВС.

"Conservative deputies voted on whether to keep Boris Johnson as leader. The vote was closed, the results will be announced at 23.00 (Kyiv time)."

Johnson arrived for the vote in Parliament, preceded by his closed meeting with deputies.

"I will win again for you," Johnson told lawmakers at this private meeting before the vote.

Boris Johnson received a vote of confidence from the Tory deputies with 211 votes to 148. This means he will remain as Prime Minister.