Russians killed 4 and wounded 7 civilians in Donetsk region during June 6 day - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On Monday, 4 civilians were killed and 7 were wounded as a result of Russian military action in the Donetsk region.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko in Telegram.

He said: "On June 6, the Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk: 2 in New York, 1 in Chasovyy Yar and 1 in Pisky. Another 7 people were injured. We also managed to clarify information about 1 dead in Lyman and 2 wounded in Lyman community .

In addition, 4 civilians were registered in Kostiantynivka who were injured in Luhansk region. "

Kyrylenko traditionally reminded that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

