Shelling of Zaporizhia region: in Hulayipole Russians wounded child

The cities of Hulayipole, Orikhiv and the village of Preobrazhenka were hit by Russian artillery.

This was reported in the Zaporizhia regional military administration, informs Censor.NET.

"As a result of Russian artillery strikes in the Hulayipole area, the occupiers inflicted gunshot wounds on a child born in 2012, in addition, fifteen houses, two apartments, a car, and a shop were partially damaged," the statement said.

In RMA added that the enemy fired at positions of divisions of the Ukrainian armies along a line of contact from all types of the weapon around settlements: Kamyanske, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Komyshuvakha, Temerivka, Huliaipole, Chervone, Tavriyske, Zatyshshya, Malynivka, Novosilka, Staroukrainske, Privilne, and Vilne pole.

