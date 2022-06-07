Already 263 children died because of aggression of Russian Federation, - prosecutor's office

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 263 children died, and more than 730 children were injured.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"As of the morning of June 7, 2022, more than 730 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 263 children died and more than 467 were injured," the prosecutor's office said.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 190, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 112, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 53, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 29, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Дивіться: "Украина? Снимай это!": рашист знущається з дітей у підмосковній електричці через кольори ранця. ВIДЕО

It is also reported that among the two people killed on June 3 on the beach in Mariupol, Donetsk region due to a mine explosion - a boy of 8 years.

In addition, 1940 schools were damaged by constant bombardment and shelling by Ukrainian forces in Ukrainian cities and villages. At the same time, 184 of them were completely destroyed.