Racists withdraw troops from Melitopol and part of Vasylivka district, probably for rotation, - Zaporizhya RMA

Construction of protection lines continues in the Zaporizhia region.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Alexander Starukh declared it.

According to him, the occupiers are withdrawing troops from Melitopol and parts of the Vasylivka district. Starukh noted that such actions could be rotation.

"The occupiers are moving in the direction of Kherson. In addition, the construction of defense lines continues in the Zaporizhia region, which significantly helps our Armed Forces to repel the occupiers. Currently, many fortifications have been built on the outskirts of Zaporizhia," the statement said.

Also, Starukh added, Zaporizhya NPP continues to operate, although employees are under constant pressure.

