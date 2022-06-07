Occupiers decided to hold "referendum" in Kherson region on "joining" Russia

The occupying power of the Kherson region is going to hold a "referendum" in the region to resolve the issue of its "accession" to the Russian Federation.

This was stated by collaborator Kirill Stremousov - "Deputy Head of the Military-Civil Administration" of the region, according to Censor.NET with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

"Of course, it will be a plebiscite. It will be the will of the people ... It will most likely be a referendum to be held in the Kherson region on self-determination. And the next stage will be elections," Stremousov said.

He claims that the Kherson region has allegedly been left without legislative power, and it will be temporarily replaced by the "public council" of the occupiers.

"A public council has been set up, represented by the people, and they will make interim decisions," Stremousov said.

Earlier, Stremousov said that the region could join Russia through an appeal to the president.