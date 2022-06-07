Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31,360 people, 212 aircraft, 177 helicopters, 1,390 tanks and 3,416 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.06 are approximately:
personnel - about 31,360 (+110) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1390 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3416 (+16) units,
artillery systems - 694 (+4) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 207 (+0) units,
air defense means - 96 (+0) units,
aircraft - 212 (+1) units,
helicopters - 177 (+1) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 553 (+2),
cruise missiles - 125 (+0),
warships / boats - 13 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2405 (+10) units,
special equipment - 53 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.