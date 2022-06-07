Relatives of sailors from cruiser "Moskva" are forced to withhold information about dead relatives, - intelligence

Social tensions among relatives of Russians killed on the Moskva cruiser continue to rise.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that a special group of psychologists, doctors, and lawyers is working with the sailors' relatives to improve the difficult psychological condition of the family members of the crew of the former flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, which sank on April 14 this year.

"According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the main goal of the group is to prevent the leakage of information about the dead and missing occupiers-conscripts. They try to persuade relatives not to talk to anyone about their sons and husbands who served on the cruiser. If they refuse, they will be threatened with non-payment of compensation and criminal prosecution," Intelligence said.

Thus, in occupied Sevastopol, during a meeting between the commander of the Black Sea Fleet and the relatives of the dead sailors, the house of naval officers was guarded by military police, and the commander himself was accompanied by a group of special forces. Some relatives, in protest, did not come to the meeting with the fleet command.

See more: Cruiser "Moskva" didn't take part in "special operation" and sank as result of "emergency", - prosecutor's office of Russian Federation. DOCUMENT