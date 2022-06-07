Enemy missile was shot down over Zaporizhia region

Today at about 7.30 Ukrainian servicemen shot down an enemy missile in the Zaporizhia region.

The secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoly Kurtev reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"This morning many Zaporizhzhya residents heard an explosion. I want to reassure you, that our air defence forces worked. At about 7:30 am, Ukrainian servicemen shot down an enemy missile in the Zaporizhia region," he said.

"I want to thank the defenders who continue to defend our city and our state once again. As well as the Air Defense Forces, which" cover "the sky over our city," Kurtev added.

