School year starts on September 1 offline - MES
Starting from September 1, the educational process in Ukraine will be resumed offline.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Vitrenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"As for the beginning of the new school year. I want to inform parents, pupils, and students: on September 1, the educational process in Ukraine will be resumed offline, and all children, students, and pupils must go to schools, universities, colleges, and vocational schools," he explained.
He called on Ukrainian children to "prepare for the offline process in Ukrainian education."