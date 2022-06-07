Bodies of dead Azovstal defenders were taken to Kyiv. There will be forensic examination

Forensic medical examination of the bodies of the victims of Azovstal will last up to three months. After that, relatives will be called for identification.

This was reported by the Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal, informs Censor.NET.

The bodies of the dead Azovstal defenders have already arrived in Kyiv. The patronage service of the Azov Regiment met and examined the bodies together with doctors. It is important to note that one-third of the bodies of the dead are fighters of the Azov Regiment, and the affiliation of other bodies to various units is being clarified," the statement reads.

The Association noted that the patronage service is very busy, but keeps in touch with the relatives of the victims.

"Negotiations and resolving organizational issues regarding the next exchange of the bodies of the fallen heroes are underway," the Association added.

