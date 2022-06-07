Hysterics of deputy head of Security Council of Russian Federation Medvedev: "I hate them. They are bastards and geeks. They want death for us, Russia."

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev promised to destroy "garbage and freaks."

He reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

At the same time, an ally of the Russian dictator did not name the person.

"I am often asked why my posts on Telegram are so harsh. I answer - I hate them. They are scum and freaks. They want death for us, Russia. And while I'm alive, I will do everything to make them disappear," - said in a statement.

