Belarusian army launches peacetime to wartime training

The Armed Forces of Belarus are conducting a set of exercises on combat readiness.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, informs Censor.NET.

"The general focus of the training is to conduct a set of consecutive exercises with all categories of servicemen, units, military units, formations, military administration bodies for the organized implementation of measures for the transition from peacetime to wartime," the statement said.

The ministry noted that the classes are held after the next conscription and mastering the new replenishment of the initial military training program.

