Russia wants to destroy not only Ukrainians but also to put world on brink of starvation, - Foreign Ministry

Russia wants to put the world on the brink of starvation. This can be avoided only by helping Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has destroyed the second largest grain terminal in Ukraine. Millions of people around the world will face the problem of food security.

Russia's appetite is growing. Now they want not only to exterminate Ukrainians but also to put the world on the brink of starvation. Helping Ukraine will help avoid this," the statement said.

