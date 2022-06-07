European countries need to "increase momentum" in providing assistance to Ukraine, - Nauseda

Europe has done a lot to help Ukraine, but it needs to increase its aid.

This opinion was expressed by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

He spoke about this on Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a visit to Vilnius, BNS reports.

"We talked about Russia's war in Ukraine and Europe's response. Europe has done a lot to help Ukraine, but that's not enough. There is still no victory in this war. We must stay on this path and in no way slow down. On the contrary, it is ... to increase," Nauseda said.

"We must fully support Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia, increase sanctions, reduce energy dependence on the aggressor. We must do everything we can to protect our values ​​and peace. We are and want to stay on the right side of history," he said.

The Lithuanian leader also stressed that, in addition to military and economic assistance, political support is extremely important for Ukraine. According to him, the country needs to be granted EU candidate status.

Read more: Occupiers counted number of retirees in Mariupol: They are three times less than before Russian invasion

"It is time to make it clear that Ukraine has a place in the European Union. We have no moral right to miss this moment," Nauseda said in a statement issued by the presidential administration.