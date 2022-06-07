We have stopped and are gradually pushing invaders out of our land. Nobody expected from Ukrainians courage of such scale, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

Ukraine has shown extraordinary courage.

The head of state Volodymyr Zelensky writes about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"We did not surrender to Russia. We stopped and gradually pushed the army of invaders out of our territory, which was recently considered the second strongest in the world. Nobody expected Ukrainians to have courage of this magnitude. But this scale is there. And this is a feature of our character - the willingness to fight for freedom and for our values," said the President.















