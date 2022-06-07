Rashists prepare for "Russia Day" in Mariupol: Children forced to learn "LDNR" anthem

The occupiers in Mariupol are preparing for "Russia Day" on June 12.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

The city's occupying authorities have instructed teachers, workers of children's centres and kindergartens (those who launched) to provide a video of the children's anthem of Russia and the Young Republics singing on "Russia Day" on June 12. The videos will be widely distributed to confirm "the joy of Russia's arrival". flash mob "we have been waiting for 8 years." In case of refusal, teachers and their families are threatened with arrest and expulsion from the lists.

Forcing children to propagate - what other facets of Nazism will the Russians invent in Mariupol for the sake of the picture?" He stressed.

Read more: Zelensky explained why Armed Forces are not going on offensive: they need 10 times more equipment and people