Since beginning of invasion of Russian Federation in Mykolaiv area more than 300 people were lost, - Kim

In the Mykolaiv area during full-scale invasion of Russia into the territory of Ukraine more than 300 people were lost.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitalii Kim reported about it today at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Over the entire period of the war - more than 300 people, and last night two people died in Bashtanka," he said.

He also said that more than 3,700 infrastructure and civilian facilities in the region had been damaged or destroyed by the fighting.

