Zelensky explained why Armed Forces are not going on offensive: they need 10 times more equipment and people

Ukraine is still not counterattacking in the war against Russia, as it does not have enough military equipment and fighters.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an interview with FT, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It takes at least 10 times more equipment and at least 10 times more people to advance. We have more desire and less equipment.

Therefore, we cannot move forward too strongly. Until that happens, it will be difficult for us to act, there will be great losses, and people are a priority for me," the President said.

