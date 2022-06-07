Zelensky commented on Macron's calls "not to humiliate Russia": For more than 8 years they have been killing our people, what are we talking about?

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the words of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who called for "not to humiliate Russia."

He stated this in an interview with FT, Censor.NET informs.

"I don't quite understand what a humiliation of Russia is. What kind of Russia? What are we talking about? The fact that all these many years, more than 8 years, they are killing our people. What are we talking about? Emmanuel has a deep understanding of the process, one of the leaders of the "Quartet of Normandy", he understands the details of the Minsk Document, all the agreements that were with the Russian side in the "Normandy 4", non-compliance with these agreements, constant failure of these agreements. Permanent disruption of the ceasefire, disruption of the exchange of prisoners. What humiliations are we talking about? "The head of state stressed

According to Zelensky, he does not even think that Ukraine is being humiliated.

"No one is humiliating us, we are being killed. Therefore, we are not going to humiliate anyone in return, we will respond with the same tool," the President concluded.

It will be recalled that Macron said during a conversation with journalists that Putin "made a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history. The French president added that Russia should not be "humiliated ... so that on the day of the cessation of hostilities we could pave the way by diplomatic means."

