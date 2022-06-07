Russian occupiers fired at Kharkiv again, killing at least three people

The Russian occupiers fired on one of the residential areas of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring three others.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"There was just a shelling. One of the residential areas of the city was shelled. Unfortunately, there is one person who died. So far we have information about three wounded," he said.

Rescuers are currently working at the site of the attack.

