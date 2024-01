German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that Russia is the main culprit in the approaching world hunger crisis.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia is to blame for the impending global famine crisis, a consequence of Putin's war," he said.

According to him, Germany is working with the UN and partners to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukraine.

