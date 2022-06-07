Britain has called for investigation into Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain

London is calling for an investigation into the theft of grain in the occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about such cases in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to TheGuardian.

"The allegations that Russia is stealing grain from different regions of Ukraine are very serious and should be investigated immediately," said British Agriculture Minister Victoria Prentiss.

Speaking at a conference of the International Grains Council in London, Prentiss said she had heard accusations that Russia had stolen grain firsthand from sources in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

"Last week, Ukraine said that Russia was delivering stolen grain to Turkey from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014," Prentiss said.

She also accused Russia of sending 100,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat to Syria and sending the looted metal by ship from Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don.

Russia has reportedly shipped grain that it illegally exported from Ukraine from Ukraine from Crimea to the Middle East. The Russian ship was captured on satellite.

And Mariupol metallurgical plants MMP Ilyich and Azovstal of the Metinvest group appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office to open criminal proceedings for the theft by the Russian occupiers of metal products belonging to the plants, which are systematically exported to Russia.