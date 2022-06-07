Flattery will not stop Putin. He will be stopped by heavy weapons and tough international sanctions, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russia's statements about its readiness to end the war back in March, and the fact that Ukraine allegedly rejected the proposal at the time, are "outright lies" and "another throw-in of Russian propaganda."

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs.

"For some Western figures who still believe in dialogue with Putin, it should finally be clear: Russia is not interested in negotiations. Russia does not want peace. Russia seeks to destroy Ukrainians. As Dmytro Kuleba has already noted, procrastination with the help of Ukraine only gives the Russian regime more room for aggression against Ukraine. Putin will not stop flattery. It will be stopped by MLRS and other heavy weapons that Ukraine will be able to use to defend its land, as well as even tougher international sanctions, which should include a ban on Russian exports and a gas embargo," he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, the Russian newspaper Izvestia, citing an unnamed interlocutor, said that Moscow was ready to stop the "special operation" in March during talks between delegations in Antalya.

"At that time, Ukraine itself offered neutral status and security guarantees without including Donbas and Crimea. Vladimir Putin was ready to take this step, but Ukraine was pressured by the West, so Kyiv withdrew its proposal," the Russian newspaper wrote.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the report a "blatant lie" and stressed that Kuleba was raising the only issue in Antalya at the time - the opening of humanitarian corridors.

"Izvestia's interlocutor" is another throw-in of Russian propaganda. The Russian Federation is preparing the ground for further illegal assimilation of the occupied areas in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, inventing an excuse to continue the war against Ukraine," Nikolenko said.